Air India A350 bookings open: Check schedule, routes of the wide-body plane

Air India announced on Monday that its new aircraft and India's first, Airbus A350, will enter commercial service on January 22. Bookings for flights operated by this wide-body plane are now open. Air India's first Airbus A350-900 (VT-JRA) touches down at Delhi Airport in New Delhi on Dec 23.(ANI)

Initially, the aircraft is deployed on domestic routes for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes. Passengers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai can travel on the Airbus A350.

“Ushering in the most visible manifestation of Air India's epic transformation journey, the A350 aircraft will be later deployed for longer-haul flights to destinations across continents,” the airline said in a statement.

Check Air India A350 schedule

Air India's inaugural A350-900, adorned with a refreshed brand livery, touched down at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Airbus' Toulouse facility in France last month. Registered as VT-JRA, that marked the Tata Group-owned airline as the first in India to include this wide-body aircraft type in its fleet.

This aircraft is the first delivery of Air India's order for 20 Airbus A350-900, with an additional five expected for delivery by March 2024.

Key features of the Air India A350

• A three-class cabin configuration.

• 28 private Business Class suites with full-flat beds for enhanced comfort.

• 24 Premium Economy seats with extra legroom and distinctive features.

• A majority of the cabin consisting of 264 spacious Economy Class seats.

• All seats equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system.

• High-definition screens provided across all classes to ensure a superior flying experience.

• The introduction of new uniforms designed by Indian celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra for Air India’s cabin crew and pilots upon the A350's entry into service.