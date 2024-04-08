 Air India appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as head of global airport operations - Hindustan Times
Air India appoints Jayaraj Shanmugam as head of global airport operations

PTI |
Apr 08, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Jayaraj Shanmugam will take charge on April 15 and will report to chief operations officer Captain Klaus Goersch, the Tata Group airline said.

Air India has appointed Jayaraj Shanmugam as the head of its global airport operations.

He will take charge on April 15 and will report to chief operations officer Captain Klaus Goersch, the Tata Group airline said in a release on Monday.

Shanmugam was the chief operating officer at the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) and led the operationalisation of the new terminal 2. Among others, he also had stints at Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways and Jet Airways.

