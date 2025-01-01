Air India offers in-flight Wi-Fi services for domestic flyers

Air India on Wednesday said it has rolled out Wi-Fi internet connectivity services on board domestic and international flights operated by Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and select Airbus A321neo aircraft. Air India said that the in-flight Wi-Fi services will be complimentary for an introductory period. (Air India)

“This makes Air India the first to offer in-flight Wi-Fi internet connectivity on flights within India, enabling travellers – flying for leisure or business – to stay connected to the internet during their flights, and to enjoy browsing, accessing social media, catching up on work, or texting friends and family,” the airline said in a statement.

It further said that the company “will progressively roll out the service on other aircraft in its fleet over time”.

Rajesh Dogra, chief customer experience officer of Air India said that passengers will be able to access the in-flight Wi-Fi on Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets, and smartphones running iOS or Android and that they will also be able to connect multiple devices at the same time once the aircraft reaches an altitude of 10,000 feet.

The Wi-Fi services on domestic routes follows an ongoing pilot programme on international services operated by the Airbus A350, select Airbus A321 neo and Boeing B787-9 aircraft serving international destinations including New York, London, Paris and Singapore.

The airline said that the Wi-Fi services will be complimentary for an introductory period.