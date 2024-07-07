Air India’s first Airbus aircraft with new livery lands in Delhi

Air India welcomed its first narrowbody aircraft, Airbus A320neo, in the new livery early on Sunday morning. The aircraft, registered as VT-RTN, landed in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport from the Airbus facility in Toulouse, France, marking a significant milestone in Air India’s transformation journey. Air India’s Airbus A320 Neo will feature a three-class configuration: eight luxurious Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and 132 comfortable Economy Class seats.

“The A320neo aircraft joining the Air India fleet will feature a three-class configuration: eight luxurious Business Class seats, 24 Premium Economy seats and 132 comfortable Economy Class seats,” an airline spokesperson said.

“The introduction of Premium Economy cabins on narrow-body aircraft is a first for Air India,” he added.

This aircraft is expected to enter service in August 2024, operating on domestic short-haul routes.

The airline said that three A320neo aircraft in three-class configurations with the old Air India livery have already started operating in the domestic network.

The airline, in its five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, aims to strengthen India’s global network, connecting India’s major cities with even more destinations.

“From early next year, Air India will start offering enhanced flying experience for its guests operating new, upgraded, and refurbished aircraft – in both the narrowbody and widebody fleet” it said.

The airline announced and implemented rebranding in August last year. It introduced several fresh aircraft that joined the fleet. The airline’s inaugural A350-900 was the first to showcase the new livery.