Home / Business / Air passenger traffic expected to increase 42% in June: ICRA
Jet Airways India Ltd. and a SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Jet Airways India Ltd. and a SpiceJet Ltd. aircraft at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
business

Air passenger traffic expected to increase 42% in June: ICRA

According to the agency, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at about 29-30 lakh, implying a sequential growth of about 41-42% during June, compared to about 19.8 lakh in May 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 12:13 AM IST

Domestic air passenger traffic is expected to grow by about 42% sequentially during June, compared to the previous month, due to a decline in fresh numbers of Covid-19 infections across the country, rating agency Icra said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the agency, domestic passenger traffic is estimated at about 29-30 lakh, implying a sequential growth of about 41-42% during June, compared to about 19.8 lakh in May 2021.

Airlines deployed about 46% higher capacity in June on an annual basis—with about 31,700 departures in June 2021, against 21,696 departures in June 2020.

On a sequential basis, the number of departures in June 2021 were higher by about 14-15%, as Covid-19 infections demonstrated a downward trajectory, Icra added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 pandemic
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.