Airtel, Jio start friendly banter on Valentine's Day post: 'We'll keep them happier…'

ByAshley Paul
Feb 15, 2025 11:59 AM IST

Rival mobile network providers Airtel and Jio entered into friendly banter online on Valentine's Day

Several corporates wish their customers in quirky ways to mark Valentine's Day. However, Reliance Jio and Airtel stole the show with their Valentine's wishes.

Jio and Airtel entered into a friendly banter online. Read on to know what it was(Reuters)
Jio and Airtel entered into a friendly banter online. Read on to know what it was(Reuters)

Using the popular phrase, Reliance Jio posted on X, “Roses are red, Jio's 5G is True…Happy Valentine's Day to everyone on Jio and the rest who need a rescue.” The company's X post went on to say, “Chin up, Airtel - we'll keep them happier than you.”

In response to Jio's post, several users found it highly amusing. Comments such as “I got popcorn for everyone reading comments", “Admin ate and left no crumbs", and “Respectfully disrespected” showcased their reactions, adding to the playful engagement.

However, Jio's post was met with friendly banter from Airtel, its rival in providing mobile and Wi-Fi network services.

“Roses will be red, violets will stay blue. Fighting spam truly keeps all customers happy - maybe you should try it too,” read Airtel's response to Jio's post.

One user shared a clip of a scene from Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ while reacting to Airtel's post and said, “Airtel admin today.” Another shared a scene from Priyadarshan's movie ‘Hulchul’.

“I see, but I am switching to Jio,” posted a user, while another said, “Both of you, please fire your agencies.”

As per latest data from Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Airtel had the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections as of November 2024. The company commanded a 51.39% market share with nearly 29.60 million subscribers. Vodafone Idea ranked second in the month with 15.24 million subscribers and a 26.47% market share.

Reliance Jio ranked third while BSNL ranked fourth with 9.64 million and 3.11 million subscribers and 16.75% and 5.40% market share respectively.

In terms of wireless broadband service, on the other hand, Reliance Jio outperformed Airtel with 465.10 million subscribers as on November 30, 2024. Airtel had 280.76 million subscribers while Vodafone Idea had 124.78 million subscribers.

