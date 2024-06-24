Akme Fintrade India IPO allotment: How to check application status, listing date

The basis of allotment for Akme Fintrade India's shares is scheduled to be finalised today (June 24). For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the allotment status online. The company received a bumper response from investors as it opened for bidding on June 19 and closed on June 21. The price band of the IPO is ₹114-120 per share with a lot size of 73 shares and through it the company aimed to raise ₹132 crore. The issue was subscribed 55.12 times with qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) booking it 28.12 times, non-institutional investors subscribing the issue 130.33 times and retail investors and employees bidding for 45.78 times and 5.53 times, respectively. Akme Fintrade India IPO allotment: For those who have applied for the IPO, you can check the allotment status online.

Akme Fintrade (India) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) with over 20 years of experience in lending to rural and semi-urban areas in India. The company provides lending solutions tailored for rural and semi-urban populations. Gretex Corporate Services is the book running lead manager of the Akme Fintrade (India) IPO, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Listing of the shares of the company on both NSE and BSE will take place likely on June 26.

How to check Akme Fintrade India IPO allotment on BSE

Visit BSE website Under issue type, click Equity Under the issue name, select Akme Fintrade (India) Limited in the drop-box menu Enter application number and PAN card ID Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit on ‘Submit’

How to check Akme Fintrade India IPO allotment on Bigshare website