IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator.(Reuters)
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator.(Reuters)
business

Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval

The Amazon filing also argued that Future should not rely on any regulatory approval it has received, in light of the arbitrator's injunction.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST

Amazon.com Inc has requested an Indian court to block partner Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries , in its latest attempt to derail the deal, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.

Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator, which both sides had agreed to use in case of disputes, the filing showed. In October, the arbitrator issued an interim order saying the deal should be put on hold.

Amazon argues Future breached some pre-existing clauses by entering into a deal with Reliance, but the Indian group has maintained the arbitrator's order is not binding and needs to be ratified by an Indian court.

Future has "deliberately" disobeyed the arbitrator’s order, Amazon argued in its court filing, which is likely to be heard by the court in New Delhi later this week.

The U.S. group's latest court move comes after Indian stock exchanges last week gave the go ahead to the Future deal, after communicating with India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Amazon filing also argued that Future should not rely on any regulatory approval it has received, in light of the arbitrator's injunction.

Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.

The dispute centres around Future's decision in August to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and some other businesses to Reliance for $3.38 billion, including debt.

Amazon argues that a 2019 deal it had with a Future unit had clauses saying the Indian group couldn’t sell its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list including Reliance.

The outcome of the dispute embroiling Future, Reliance and Amazon is seen shaping India's retail landscape, especially in deciding who will occupy the top spot in the groceries market which could be worth around $740 billion a year by 2024, according to a forecast by Forrester Research.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amazon inc future retail ltd reliance industries ltd.
app
Close
e-paper
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator.(Reuters)
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator.(Reuters)
business

Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:52 PM IST
The Amazon filing also argued that Future should not rely on any regulatory approval it has received, in light of the arbitrator's injunction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The lawsuit mirrors US cases over claims that the company misled consumers about iPhone battery power and software updates that slowed the performance of the devices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
business

Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.10 per cent to 90.32.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the Budget 2021-22 on February 1.(PTI)
business

Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Sources said that while import duties could be tweaked on over 20 products, the customs duties could be removed on select raw materials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex settled the session at 48,347, down 531 points(PTI)
Sensex settled the session at 48,347, down 531 points(PTI)
business

Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST.(PTI)
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST.(PTI)
business

FinMin releases weekly installment of 6,000 cr to meet GST shortfall

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories (UTs) with legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The least registration in the ESI scheme for both men and women in the formal sector came in the month of April 2020.(Representational photo)
The least registration in the ESI scheme for both men and women in the formal sector came in the month of April 2020.(Representational photo)
india news

NSO releases employment outlook report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST
In all the three schemes, the number of new registrations increased after June 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus. (HT Photo) (Representative Image)
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely from widespread stimulus. (HT Photo) (Representative Image)
business

Gold eases on doubts over US stimulus passage

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,850.91 per ounce by 0822 GMT, having dropped 0.9% in the previous session. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,851.80.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A government agricultural officer collects urine samples from pigs arriving at a slaughterhouse in Wuyi county, Zhejiang province, China.(REUTERS)
A government agricultural officer collects urine samples from pigs arriving at a slaughterhouse in Wuyi county, Zhejiang province, China.(REUTERS)
business

China's pigs become unexpected threat to palm oil's rally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 02:16 PM IST
The world’s biggest pork producer and consumer is scooping up unprecedented quantities of soybeans and corn on world markets to feed domestic hog herds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance shares gained about 5.8% last week in the run-up to the results but were flat for this year after a more than 32% gain last year.(Reuters)
Reliance shares gained about 5.8% last week in the run-up to the results but were flat for this year after a more than 32% gain last year.(Reuters)
business

Reliance Industries shares fall nearly 5% as Covid-19 hits oil business

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:53 AM IST
Reliance's revenue from its oil-to-chemicals division fell nearly 30% in the three months ended Dec 31.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken taken March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Bitcoin return to $40,000 in doubt as Grayscale fund flows slow

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:10 AM IST
The pace of flows into the $20 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust “appears to have peaked” based on four-week rolling averages.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 72.97 against the American currency.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The benchmark S&amp;P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to 49,177.99 by 0353 GMT.(Mint file photo)
business

Indian shares rise as banking stocks shine

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Tata Motors Ltd climbed 1.6%, after the automaker hiked prices of its passenger vehicles on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of an electric board showing Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon(REUTERS)
business

Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained nearly 0.5 per cent in morning trading to 28,767.43. Australia's S&P/ASX200 added 0.4 per cent to 6,829.60.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opened in green on Monday. (PTI File Photo )
Sensex opened in green on Monday. (PTI File Photo )
business

Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:59 AM IST
On the Sensex chart, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj FinServ, HDFC Bank and Mahindra and Mahindra were the prominent gainers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP