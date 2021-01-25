Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Amazon.com Inc has requested an Indian court to block partner Future Group's $3.4 billion deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries , in its latest attempt to derail the deal, a court filing seen by Reuters showed.
Amazon has asked the High Court in New Delhi to enforce the decision of a Singapore arbitrator, which both sides had agreed to use in case of disputes, the filing showed. In October, the arbitrator issued an interim order saying the deal should be put on hold.
Amazon argues Future breached some pre-existing clauses by entering into a deal with Reliance, but the Indian group has maintained the arbitrator's order is not binding and needs to be ratified by an Indian court.
Future has "deliberately" disobeyed the arbitrator’s order, Amazon argued in its court filing, which is likely to be heard by the court in New Delhi later this week.
The U.S. group's latest court move comes after Indian stock exchanges last week gave the go ahead to the Future deal, after communicating with India's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The Amazon filing also argued that Future should not rely on any regulatory approval it has received, in light of the arbitrator's injunction.
Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Amazon declined to comment.
The dispute centres around Future's decision in August to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and some other businesses to Reliance for $3.38 billion, including debt.
Amazon argues that a 2019 deal it had with a Future unit had clauses saying the Indian group couldn’t sell its retail assets to anyone on a "restricted persons" list including Reliance.
The outcome of the dispute embroiling Future, Reliance and Amazon is seen shaping India's retail landscape, especially in deciding who will occupy the top spot in the groceries market which could be worth around $740 billion a year by 2024, according to a forecast by Forrester Research.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon tries to block Future's asset sale to Reliance after regulatory approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple faces Italian suit over iPhones that wear out too quickly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises for 5th straight session, settles 3 paise higher at 72.94
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government may tweak customs duties on host of goods in Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex tanks over 500 points, Nifty ends below 14,250
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FinMin releases weekly installment of ₹6,000 cr to meet GST shortfall
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSO releases employment outlook report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold eases on doubts over US stimulus passage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China's pigs become unexpected threat to palm oil's rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Industries shares fall nearly 5% as Covid-19 hits oil business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin return to $40,000 in doubt as Grayscale fund flows slow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee rises 4 paise to 72.93 against US dollar in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares rise as banking stocks shine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asian shares rise on recovery hopes, markets eye earnings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex advances 300 points to 49,184 in opening session; Nifty above 14,400
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox