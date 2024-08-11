Amazon Web Services plans Hyderabad data centre expansion for AI offerings

Amazon Web Services is keen on significantly expanding its data centre operations in Telangana, augmenting AI offerings in a big way. According to a statement from the Telangana CMO, Amazon Inc. has expressed keen interest in making significant investments in expanding its data centre facilities and workforce in Hyderabad. The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference (Reuters)

A team of Amazon senior leadership, led by Kerry Person, Vice President, AWS Data Centre Planning and Delivery, and a Telangana delegation led by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, convinced Amazon to give a stronger thrust to their data centre operations in Telangana.

A data centre is typically a large group of networked servers used by organizations for the remote storage or distribution of large amounts of data. Data localization plans are expected to trigger investments in data centres, besides incentives by various states to attract such investments.

On August 4, a delegation from the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister and IT, landed in New York. They were scheduled to have meetings with business leaders in the US and South Korea over the next 10 days.

Amazon already has a strong presence in Telangana which includes their largest corporate building in the world in Hyderabad. Amazon launched its dedicated air cargo network 'Amazon Air' in Hyderabad in 2023.

As per the Telangana CMO statement, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centres are already operational.

"They shared plans for further expanding their business, including new hyper scale data centre in Hyderabad that are critical for AI/ML enabled services," the CMO added.

Minister Sridhar Babu, who led the discussions for the state, said, "Our talks with Amazon were extremely positive and successful. We assured the corporation that we will provide them with best incentives and complete support to make their goals in Hyderabad successful. We expected huge expansion of their presence in our state."

Speaking after the meeting, Kerry Person, Vice President Data Center Planning and Delivery at Amazon Web Services, said, "I am excited by the opportunity to further expand our cloud infrastructure in Hyderabad, Telangana, as an integral component of AWS's strategy in India. We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS's growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future. AWS is committed to contributing to Telangana's digital ambitions, empowering our customers and partners across the State and country to drive towards India's trillion-dollar digital economy goal."

With the expansion of Amazon Web Services business in Telangana, the state is set consolidate its position as a leading hub for cloud and data centre infrastructure sector in India, the CMO said.

Amazon provides a range of cloud business services including computing, storage, databases, networking, machine learning, analytics, and other services, which will now also include AI.

Amazon, headquartered in Washington DC, US, has a market cap of about USD 1.89 trillion and has an over 1.5 million workforce across the globe.