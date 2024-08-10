 Mobile phones priced between ₹10,000-20,000 dominate Indian smartphone market: Infinix India CEO - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mobile phones priced between 10,000-20,000 dominate Indian smartphone market: Infinix India CEO

PTI |
Aug 10, 2024 07:58 PM IST

The demand for 5G handsets increased and devices priced at ₹10,000-20,000 see higher demand compared to ones below ₹10,000 that used to dominate the market.

Mobile phones priced in the range of 10,000-20,000 dominate the country's smartphone industry, constituting over 40 per cent of the total market size, according to Infinix India CEO Anish Kapoor.

Infinix 4G mobile phones: These android-powered smartphones are efficient and cost effective.
Infinix 4G mobile phones: These android-powered smartphones are efficient and cost effective.

Kapoor said the demand for 5G-enabled handset has increased in the recent past and devices priced between 10,000 and 20,000 see higher demand as compared to those priced below 10,000 that used to dominate the market earlier.

The stagnancy, which was in the market for the past two years, has changed, and the market has once again started to grow back, said Kapoor who was in Lucknow on Thursday for the launch of the company's latest smartphone Note 40X 5G.

"...earlier the phones which were priced under 10,000 used to dominate the market in India, and it was around 35 per cent to 40 per cent. Now, the major market has gone to the mobile phones priced in the range 10,000 to 20,000 now, which is close to 43 per cent," Kapoor told PTI.

He attributed the new trend to users' preference towards upgraded features and the latest technology.

"We are also seeing that after the advent of the 5G technology, everybody wants a 5G phone. The demand for 5G technology has gone up. Right now 5G phones start at 10,000 to 11,000," Kapoor said.

About his company's performance in the local market, the Infinix India CEO said, "Uttar Pradesh is one of the biggest markets for us both online and offline, and the response has been phenomenal for us as a brand."

He said the company has been trying to create "breakthrough products and premium features at more affordable segments, and that's what we are known as a brand".

News / Business / Mobile phones priced between 10,000-20,000 dominate Indian smartphone market: Infinix India CEO
