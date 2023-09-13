News / Business / Amid ‘Bharat vs India’ debate, Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus as 'Bharat Dart'

Amid ‘Bharat vs India’ debate, Blue Dart rebrands Dart Plus as 'Bharat Dart'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Sep 13, 2023 02:10 PM IST

The decision to rename the service stems from an ‘extensive discovery and research process,’ the company said.

Blue Dart Express Limited announced on Wednesday that it was rebranding its Dart Plus service as ‘Bharat Dart.’ Incidentally, the company's move comes at a time when there are speculations that the government could rename the country from 'India' to 'Bharat.'

The company announced the move in an exchange filing on Wednesday (Representational Image)

The Mumbai-headquartered logistics firm revealed the renaming in an exchange filing.

“Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart. This strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Dart's ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat,” the filing stated.

“The decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers,” it added.

According to Blue Dart, Bharat Dart is a ‘time-sensitive delivery backed by speed, security, and handling with value-added features, and benefits like complete visibility on the last mile through a robust system and easy payment options.’

The ‘India vs Bharat’ debate

The extensive use of the word ‘Bharat' instead of ‘India’ in the build-up to and during last week's New Delhi G20 Summit triggered speculations of a possible name change. On its part, the government has not issued a confirmation or denial. The renaming, if it happens, is likely to be announced during the impromptu, ‘special session’ of Parliament, which will be held from September 18-22, and an agenda for which is yet to be disclosed.

The Constitution identifies the country as both ‘India’ and ‘Bharat.' While both are interchangeable, it is ‘India’ that is used in formal communication, and the country is officially called ‘The Republic of India.’

