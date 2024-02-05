 Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opens today: Price, allotment date and details - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opens today: Price, allotment date and details

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO opens today: Price, allotment date and details

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 09:31 AM IST

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The IPO price has been fixed at ₹147 to ₹155 per share.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today- February 5, 2024. The issue will close in two days on on February 7. Through the book-build offer, the hospitality company aims to raise 920 crore. Ahead of the IPO, the book build issue generated 99.50 crore through anchor investors as the company board allotted 2,64,19,354 shares to anchor investors at 155 apiece.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO: The IPO price has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>147 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>155 per share.
Apeejay Surrendra Park IPO date: The issue will open bidding on February 5, 2024 and will close on February 7, 2024.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO offer: The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 600 crores and offer for sale of 320 crores.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots. One lot of the book build issue will comprise 96 company shares.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO promoters: The promoters are Karan Paul, Priya Paul, Apeejay Surrendra Trust and Great Eastern Stores Private Limited.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO book managers: Jm Financial Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Axis Capital Limited are the book running lead managers.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO allotment date: Share allocation is most likely on February 8, 2024.

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO listing date: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as February 12, 2024.

