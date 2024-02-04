From data engineer to mental health technician, these are top 10 jobs of 2024

Employment portal Indeed released a list of the best jobs of 2024 with roles such as loan officer and mental-health technician ranking at the top. The job site created the list by considering positions with a base salary of at least $75,000 ( ₹62 lakh), where at least 10% of job postings mentioned remote or hybrid work. Candidates stand in a row at a job fair.(HT File)

Additionally, the analysis considered the growth in job postings from January 2021 to 2024, and the jobs were ranked based on the number of listings per one million total postings.

According to a 2023 Bankrate survey of 2,000 working adults in the US, flexible working options remain in high demand, with 64% expressing a preference for full remote work over a fully in-person work arrangement. Amidst the push by major companies to bring employees back to the office, the competition for well-paying, flexible jobs is intensifying. In a report released in January, the career platform Ladders revealed that the number of hybrid jobs offering salaries of $100,000 (Rs.82 lakh) or higher decreased by 69% by the close of 2023. In contrast, the availability of well-paying, in-person roles saw a significant increase of 93%.

The list of highly compensated positions highlighted healthcare roles, with positions like medical director and psychiatrist ranking prominently. Mental health occupations, such as mental health therapist and psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, were particularly prevalent.

A leading position on the list was that of a loan officer, boasting an average salary of nearly $200,000 (Rs. 1 crore) with 75% of job listings indicating the possibility of remote or hybrid work. Notably, this role does not necessitate a bachelor's degree.

Here's a list of the top 10 jobs that featured in Indeed's list in 2024: