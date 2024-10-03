Apple Diwali sale 2024: Discounts and offers on iPhones, Macbooks and Airpods

Apple has officially kick-started its Diwali 2024 sale for iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more, beginning from the first day of Navaratri on Thursday, October 3, 2024. Apple teased its Diwali 2024 sale a day prior(Apple)

What are the various festive season deals Apple is offering?

iPhone

Apple offers customers of the iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max, an instant cashback of ₹5,000, and customers of the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 16 Plus will get a ₹5,000 discount.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus comes with a ₹3,000 cashback, while it is ₹2,000 for the iPhone SE.

MacBook and Mac

Apple's latest MacBook Air, with the M3 chip in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants, give customers a ₹10,000 cashback, while the earlier MacBook Air with the M2 chip gets a ₹8,000 cashback and the Mac mini gets a ₹4,000 discount.

iPad

The iPad Pro in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, comes with a ₹6,000 cashback, while the iPad Air, which is available in the same sizes comes with a ₹4,000 instant discount.

The standard iPad gives a ₹2,500 cashback, while the compact iPad mini offers a ₹3,000 cashback.

AirPods

Buyers of the AirPods Pro can get a ₹2,000 cashback, while the AirPods 4 offer ₹1,500 off.

The AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation gets a ₹1,500 instant discount, while the premium AirPods Max gets a bigger ₹4,000 cashback.

What are the other offers Apple is giving?

Customers with American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards can avail an instant cashback of up to ₹10,000 at checkout.

Apple also offers a no cost EMI up to 12 months.

The company is also giving away Beats Solo Buds for free to customers of the iPhone 15 who purchase it from an Apple store, but this is only till Friday, October 04, 2024.

Apple's trade-in programme also allows users to exchange older deviced to get discounts on new ones.

Apple also gives three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade subscriptions at no extra cost for select purchases.

