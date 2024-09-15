Apple iPad 9th gen may be yours for under 20,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024, see details

Apple's 9th generation iPad is already one of the most popular tablets in India due to the frequent offers it has gotten over the years. Despite all this, it may get an even bigger price cut this year for the upcoming festive season. Apple's 9th generation iPad is already one of the most popular tablets in India due to the frequent offers it has gotten over the years.(AFP)

What would the prices for the iPad 9th gen be this festive season?

A teaser image released for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 shows that the Apple iPad 9th generation may be available for ‘ ₹18,xxx.' This means that it may be available for a shocking price of under ₹20,000.

This means that it would give some of the other recently launched Android tablets some heavy competition and allow consumers a chance to use the Apple ecosystem without splurging too much money on it.

What are the specifications of the 9th generation Apple iPad?

The 9th gen Apple iPad features a 10.2 inch IPS LED Retina display along with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

It runs on the A13 Bionic chipset; the same one found in the iPhone 11 series.

Unfortunately Apple Intelligence may not be available on this version unlike the newer iPads powered by Apple's M series processors.

Despite this, it should still get official updates for at least a couple of years and the stable build version of the iOS 18 may also come along with other Apple devices.

It comes with a dual microphone setup as well as stereo speakers, which can highly improve the experience of video calls as well as streaming sessions.

It also gets Apple Pencil 1st generation support only and newer Apple Pencils cannot be used with it.

