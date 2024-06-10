 Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect, where to watch - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect, where to watch

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 10, 2024 01:59 PM IST

The software-focused conference will focus on AI and its integration into Apple products

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), scheduled today, will largely focus on Apple’s artificial intelligence (AI) and how its features will be applied to its products including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and the Apple TV.

Apple (Representative Photo)
Apple (Representative Photo)

A partnership between Apple and OpenAI is reportedly in the works to integrate ChatGPT directly into the iPhone’s operating system.

Also Read | Microsoft, Apple together are now bigger than India's market capitalisation

According to the latest report by Bloomberg, Apple might coin a new term for the new AI features; possibly calling it Apple Intelligence. Some features will be powered by an on-device neural processing unit (NPU), and some of the features are likely to leverage cloud computing capabilities.

It is also speculated to introduce several generative AI features, leveraging the neural processing unit (NPU) on the latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs that Apple has shipped over the last few years, including the latest iPad Pro with the M4 chip.

Also Read | Apple iPad Air (M2, 13-inch) is more iPad than you expect, and that’s its charm

Apple is also expected to add better conversational capability to Siri, and the company is also expected to introduce updated first-party apps that leverage generative AI technology.

Apple is also expected to make big changes to iOS 18, its biggest upgrade in years, which includes further option to customise the home screen, and Siri in a new avatar.

Also Read | Apple’s AI Push Sets Stage for Everything From Glasses to Robots

Some of the popular Apple apps could get rechristened with the AI boost which could appeal to millions of iPhone users.

The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website and YouTube channel, and will end on Thursday.

News / Business / Apple WWDC 2024: What to expect, where to watch
