Apple’s Foldable iPhone remains on track for September debut

Apple Inc.’s first foldable iPhone is on track to arrive during the company’s normal iPhone launch period later this year, people with knowledge of the matter said, rebutting concerns about major manufacturing snags. Apple is expected to price the foldable iPhone in excess of $2,000.

The company is scheduled to introduce the foldable model in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plans haven’t been announced. iPhones typically hit store shelves the week after they’re unveiled.

A report from Nikkei Asia concerns about a delay on Tuesday. Apple shares fell as much as 5.1% after the news outlet said that the company was facing challenges in the engineering test phase of the phone. That threatens to push back the production and shipment schedule, according to Nikkei Asia.

While the complexity of the new display and materials may limit initial supply for several weeks, Apple is currently operating with a plan to put the device on sale around the same time—or very soon after—the new non-foldable models, the people said.

Still, the release is six months away and production has yet to ramp up. That means the timing isn’t final. A spokesperson for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment.

iPhone Fold: New Form Factor The foldable iPhone is a major initiative for Apple, which is seeking to expand the iPhone line with new designs, pricier models and enhanced features. It’s aiming to better compete with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and China-based smartphone makers, which have offered foldable options for years.

For Apple, the foldable iPhone is step two of a three-year plan to reinvent the look and feel of its flagship device. Last year, the company introduced overhauled iPhone Pro and Pro Max models and a thinner version called the iPhone Air. It’s also working on a separate iPhone revamp in 2027 to mark the product’s two-decade anniversary.

The iPhone road map has been a priority for Apple management—including hardware chief John Ternus, who Bloomberg News has reported is a top contender to eventually replace CEO Tim Cook.

Foldable iPhone: What to Expect The foldable iPhone will be similar to competing products—with a few key selling points. Apple engineers believe they’ve solved problems with screen quality and overall durability—two long-running flaws with phones in this category. That includes making the display’s crease less visible when it’s unfolded.

The iPhone will include a wide display orientation when opened up in landscape view, making it more effective for watching video and gaming than the narrower foldable phone offerings on the market today. Apple is planning to update its iOS operating system to make iPhone apps look more like iPad apps on the inside of new device.

The product’s price, meanwhile, is expected to cross the $2,000 threshold. While that may deter some consumers, it should boost Apple’s average sales price and help fuel revenue growth for the company.

At the same time, Apple is shaking up the iPhone’s yearly release schedule. Its next entry-level model will be pushed back to spring 2027, Bloomberg News has reported. The company also plans to debut a new iPhone Air and a lower-budget iPhone 18e at that time. It released the iPhone 17e last month.