Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Apple expands John Ternus role to solidify his status as CEO Tim Cook's successor

    Apple CEO Tim Cook, who turned 65 in November, quietly tapped John Ternus to manage the company's design teams at the end of 2025.

    Updated on: Jan 23, 2026 12:57 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Apple Inc. has expanded the job of hardware chief John Ternus to include design work, solidifying his status as CEO Tim Cook's most-likely successor.

    Apple hardware chief John Ternus. (Reuters)
    Apple hardware chief John Ternus. (Reuters)

    Cook, who has led the iPhone maker since 2011 and turned 65 in November, quietly tapped Ternus to manage the company's hardware and software design teams at the end of 2025, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people aware of the matter.

    That widens Ternus' role to add one of the company's most critical functions. He is now the “executive sponsor” of Apple's design teams—on paper, the teams still report to Cook.

    To be sure, there are no signs of Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO any time soon. The only other viable CEO candidate is COO Sabih Khan.

    The Apple CEO legacy

    Apple’s design team has been overseen by the most prominent figures in the company's history—iPhone designer Jony Ive until 2019, Cook between 2015-2017 and former COO Jeff Williams from 2019 to 2025.

    Ternus now joins that list.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices on Hindustan Times.
    News/Business/Apple Expands John Ternus Role To Solidify His Status As CEO Tim Cook's Successor
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes