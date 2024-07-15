 Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 billion last year - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 billion last year

Reuters |
Jul 15, 2024 01:23 PM IST

Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.

Apple's India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Apple logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
Apple logo is seen in this illustration.(Reuters)

Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Read more: Zomato and Swiggy hike platform fees, food delivery to become costlier in select cities

In April, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year, and makes as much as 14% of its marquee devices from India.

Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 billion last year
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On