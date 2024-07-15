Apple's India sales jump 33% to near $8 billion last year
Apple's iPhones accounted for more than half of the sales, the report said.
Apple's India sales jumped 33% to a record of almost $8 billion in the year through March, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
In April, Bloomberg News reported that Apple has assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in India last fiscal year, and makes as much as 14% of its marquee devices from India.
Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant, about 25 miles west of Tamil Nadu's state capital Chennai.
