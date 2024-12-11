Menu Explore
Apple Watch Ultra 3 to get ‘texts via satellite’ facility: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 11, 2024 11:09 AM IST

This would make the Apple Watch Ultra the first mainstream smartwatch with a satellite technology.

Apple is planning to bring a “texts via satellite” facility to Apple Watch Ultra 3, the company's top-of-the-line smartwatch model which is due for a launch next year, Bloomberg reported.

(FILES) An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023. (Representational/Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)
(FILES) An Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral device is displayed for sale at The Grove Apple retail store on release day in Los Angeles, California, on September 22, 2023. (Representational/Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

With the satellite capability, users would be able to send text messages when they don't have a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, the report said. The satellites provider would be Globalstar Inc., a US telecommunications firm, it added.

This would make the Apple Watch Ultra 3 the first mainstream smartwatch with a satellite technology. However, the first device from the Tim Cook-helmed company with a satellite feature was 2022's iPhone 14, which allowed users to stay in contact with emergency services while off the grid.

Last year, Apple expanded iPhone 14's satellite technology to allow for contact with roadside assistance providers. This year, the technology was upgraded to let people use it to text anyone via iMessage.

Apple and Globalstar have expanded their partnership over the past few years. In November, the Cupertino-based tech giant invested about $1.5 billion in GlobalStar and, in exchange, took a 20% stake in it.

According to Bloomberg, after it reported the plans, the shares of Globalstar surged about 15% to $2.43 as of 2:26 pm (Wednesday, 00:56 am in India) while the iPhone maker gained less than 1% to $247.53.

Blood pressure feature also coming?

Further, the Bloomberg report stated that Apple is ramping up work on a blood-pressure feature as well, aiming to entice hikers and health-conscience consumers into upgrading their devices.

The feature would monitor if Watch users have a high blood pressure. This, too, is likely to come next year, thought it was previously set for a 2023 release.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
