Are banks open on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti 2025? Full bank holiday list for the month

Ambedkar Jayanti is a national holiday held on April 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of D BR Ambedkar, known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Each electoral bond is imprinted with a unique serial number that can assist in tracking the issuance and redemption of bonds.(File)

This means that banks will be closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, according to the calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Ambedkar Jayanti is widely celebrated across India, especially in states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and so on, with large public gatherings, processions, and community events organised to honour his contributions.

It is among the several other bank holidays scheduled in April 2025, including Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

List of bank holidays in April 2025

April 2025 1 5 7 10 14 15 16 18 21 29 30 Agartala • • • • Ahmedabad • • • • Aizawl • • • Belapur • • • • Bengaluru • • • • • Bhopal • • • Bhubaneswar • • • Chandigarh • • Chennai • • • • Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati • • • • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • • • Hyderabad - Telangana • • • • Imphal • • • Itanagar • • • • Jaipur • • • Jammu • • Kanpur • • • • Kochi • • • Kohima • • Kolkata • • • • • Lucknow • • • • Mumbai • • • • Nagpur • • • • New Delhi • • • Panaji • • • Patna • • • Raipur • • Ranchi •• • • • Shillong • • Shimla • • Srinagar • • Thiruvananthapuram • • • View All Prev Next

Holiday Description Day To enable to Banks to close their yearly accounts/Sarhul 1 Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday 5 Shad Suk Mynsiem 7 Mahavir Janmakalyanak/Mahavir Jayanti 10 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Vishu/Biju/Buisu Festival/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba 14 Bengali New Year’s Day/Himachal Day/Bohag Bihu 15 Bohag Bihu 16 Good Friday 18 Garia Puja 21 Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti 29 Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya 30 View All Prev Next

Source: RBI website

It is, however, best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.