Are stock markets BSE and NSE open or closed on New Year? Details here

While much of the global financial world will ring in the New Year with closed trading floors, India’s stock markets will remain open for business on Thursday, January 1. People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Representative image) (Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters)

Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will function normally, allowing investors to trade equities without interruption. Daytime trading will also continue on commodity exchanges such as the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), though activity will pause during the evening session.

In contrast, major international markets across Asia, Europe and North America, including those in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, the UAE, the UK and the US, will stay shut to observe New Year’s Day, said a report by the Moneycontrol. Markets in China and Japan will extend the holiday, remaining closed on Friday, January 2 as part of a longer New Year break.

At the same time, Indian exchanges have released their official trading holiday calendar for 2026, giving traders and investors advance notice of days when markets will remain closed, the report said. Issued in accordance with exchange regulations and futures and options guidelines, the schedule outlines 15 full trading holidays for the year, one more than in the previous year. The calendar also specifies holidays that fall on weekends and provides details on the annual Muhurat Trading session.

Across equity, equity derivatives and currency derivatives segments, trading will be suspended for a total 15 days in 2026. The first closure will be on Republic Day, January 26. Other holidays include Holi on March 3, Ram Navami on March 26, Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 and Good Friday on April 3. Markets will also be closed for Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, Maharashtra Day on May 1 and Eid al-Adha on May 28.

In the latter part of the year, trading will halt on Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Dussehra (October 20), followed by Diwali Balipratipada on November 10 and Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24. The final market holiday of the year will be Christmas on December 25. Notably, Diwali itself does not feature as a trading holiday in 2026, as it falls on a Sunday, the report noted.