When stock market open and close on New Year's Eve? Are banks open today? Details out

Wall Street will observe a day off on major holidays. New Year's Day is here, and New Year's Eve is on the horizon, here's everything you need to know about the timings of the stock markets and banks. U.S. stock markets will close early at 1 p.m. ET on December 31 and banks will remain open on New Year's Eve(Getty Images via AFP)

Timings of the Wall Street

The U.S. stock market is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

These trading hours are observed by both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq, the two main U.S. stock exchanges.

Hence, both the NYSE and Nasdaq will open and close at their normal times on December 31 with restrictions. All indexes, like Dow Jones and S&P 500, will close at 1 p.m.

However, the U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET on December 31.

Following the early closing for bonds, the stock and bond markets will be closed on Thursday, January 1, 2026, due to the federal holiday, before reopening for regular business hours on Friday, January 2.

Are the banks open on New Year's Eve?

December 31 is not a federal holiday. So most banks will remain open on New Year's Eve.

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and all other banks will remain closed on New Year's Day, observing the Federal Reserve banking holidays.

However, mobile and net banking services and ATM services will be available.

Are postal services available?

On New Year's Eve, only UPS Domestic Ground, Air, and International will be in operation. UPS Express Critical is available on both days, and a few UPS sites will be open.

On New Year's Eve, FedEx will largely run as usual; however, FedEx Express, Freight, and Office will have restricted service. Except for its Custom Critical service, FedEx will be closed on New Year's Day.

On New Year's Day, USPS will not deliver or transmit mail.