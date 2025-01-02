Sugar Bowl 2025: New date and time announced following New Year's Day attack in New Orleans

The Sugar Bowl 2025 has been rescheduled in the wake of a devastating attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early on New Year's Day, which has left at least 15 dead and 35 injured. The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. The violence unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. ET when an armed man drove a truck onto the crowded sidewalk and opened fire, targeting revellers in the heart of New Orleans’ renowned nightlife district. The CFP quarterfinal game was postponed to Thursday as announced by the concerned authorities. The 2025 Sugar Bowl has been rescheduled to January 2 following a New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that left 15 dead and 35 injured. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP)

Also Read: Dana White heartbroken over his prized bull Twisted Steel's death, ‘RIP my beautiful boy’

Sugar Bowl 2025: Updated time and date

The Sugar Bowl 2025 will be held on Thursday, January 2, at 4 p.m. ET at the iconic Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN, as two of college football's top teams face off in this storied postseason matchup. The Sugar Bowl 2025 will display the No. 2 seed Georgia Bulldogs against the. No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The College Football Playoff traditionally took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: What is the Turo app, emerging as a link in New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks?

Authorities suggest postponement of the match

On Wednesday evening, the official suggested the postponement of the Sugar Bowl 2025 following the tragic New Year’s attack. The Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley released a press release which announced the postponed schedule of the game. It read, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families as we work through this. We have full faith and confidence in the governor and the mayor and all the federal, state, and local first responders that they've applied to this horrific event. Any time we have an event like the Sugar Bowl, public safety is paramount, and all parties involved agree that could only be achieved with a postponement."

Authorities are still working to piece together the details of the tragedy, which has shaken the city and raised concerns over public safety.