Stock Market Holidays 2026: Complete NSE, BSE and MCX trading calendar for investors

For investors and traders, market holidays are not just days off - they directly affect trading strategies, settlement cycles, and portfolio planning. Whether you are an active trader or a long-term investor, knowing when the Indian stock markets remain closed helps avoid last-minute confusion. As per the NSE Calendar, several national, religious, and regional holidays will see trading halted across the NSE, BSE, and MCX in 2026. Full list of Stock Market Holidays 2026 (Bloomberg)

Below is a detailed list of stock market holidays in 2026, along with important notes on settlement and weekend closures.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026 According to the official calendar, Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on the following days in 2026:

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

March 3 (Tuesday): Holi

March 26 (Thursday): Shri Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 (Friday): Maharashtra Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakri Eid

June 26 (Friday): Moharram

September 14 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 (Friday): Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 (Tuesday): Dussehra

November 10 (Tuesday): Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24 (Tuesday): Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

On these dates, trading across equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will remain suspended.

Settlement Holidays and Weekend Closures Explained In addition to trading holidays, the calendar also highlights settlement holidays. On settlement holidays, markets may be open for trading, but clearing and settlement operations remain closed. This impacts fund transfers and securities credit timelines.

Some notable settlement holidays in 2026 include February 19, April 1, and August 27.

The calendar also lists certain holidays that fall on weekends, such as Maha Shivaratri and Eid-ul-Fitr. Since Saturdays and Sundays are already non-trading days, no additional market closure applies on those dates.

Why Tracking Market Holidays Matters Missing a holiday can lead to delayed settlements, margin issues, and execution problems. For traders dealing in derivatives or commodities, advanced awareness is especially important as positions cannot be squared off on non-trading days.

Keeping the official holiday list handy allows better planning around entry, exit, and fund allocation decisions.