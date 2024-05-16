 Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus

Reuters |
May 16, 2024 08:15 AM IST

ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/CAPUTO (UPDATE 2):UPDATE 2-Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus

By Eliana Raszewski

Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus
Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus

BUENOS AIRES, - Argentina will post a budget surplus in April for the fourth consecutive month under the new government, the country's economy chief said Wednesday, touting the trend as a reflection of stronger finances in the midst of an economic slump.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In an interview, Economy Minister Luis Caputo told local broadcaster La Nacion he expects "some" fiscal surplus once official data is released for April, but did not go into further detail.

The government of libertarian President Javier Milei, who took office last December, achieved a first quarter surplus of some 275 billion pesos in March. The quarterly budget surplus was the first of its kind since 2008.

Milei blames decades of government overspending as the main culprit for the country's galloping inflation rate, which in April landed at nearly 290%.

"We've been in fiscal balance for four months, April is already in fiscal balance, with some financial surplus," said Caputo. He stressed that the government has not sought any private sector financing, and that it also has not entered into a new debt program with the International Monetary Fund , but he said talks with the lender will begin shortly.

"We're just going to start talking now," he said.

Milei inherited a severe economic crisis including the threat that South America's second-biggest economy could tip into hyperinflation, a dire scenario the libertarian leader has promised to prevent.

Argentina's annual rate of rising consumer prices reached 211% last year, and in separate remarks earlier on Wednesday Milei's cabinet chief Nicolas Posse estimated that inflation would dip to about 140% by the end of this year.

Speaking to lawmakers, Posse added that the central bank will allow the local peso currency, which was devalued by 50% late last year, to weaken by 2% per month, to reach an exchange rate of 1,016 pesos per U.S. dollar by December.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Argentine economy chief praises fourth-straight month of fiscal surplus

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On