At 740 million, Paytm transactions surpass pre-covid level
- The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
Digital payments major Paytm said its payments gateway business processed close to 750 million transactions a month, surpassing pre-covid levels.
The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online payments, fuelling growth.
Paytm Payment Gateway processes payments from Paytm Payments Bank-issued instruments such as Paytm Wallet; repayments for its credit business, Paytm PostPaid, Paytm Gift Vouchers, along with standard payment methods such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), net banking, as well as debit and credit card transactions.
“Our systems have the capacity to manage up to 2,500 transactions per second. This ensures stability when our enterprise merchants see spikes during special events and sales. We will continue to launch new solutions that make business processes simpler, flexible and more efficient,” said Praveen Sharma, senior vice president at Paytm.
The adoption of payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60% to the total transactions registered on Paytm payments gateway, the company said.
