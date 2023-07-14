Wipro's staffing vendors to undergo performance checks more frequently, says HR head

Wipro says its already-stringent contract hiring process will now see a higher frequency of performance checks, with the move coming in the wake of the alleged ‘bribe-for-jobs’ scandal at fellow information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Representational Image

“We're continuously looking at vendors. Though the (contract hiring) process was stringent, we are making it more periodic, and bringing in higher frequency of performance checks. More periodic rigor of managing vendors,” Wipro's chief HR officer Saurabh Govil told HT's sister publication Mint.

He further said that group executives who play a key role in getting contract staffing members on board, are shifted across teams, and sometimes even locations. Govil added that the company has three rows of checks and balances when it comes to contract staffing: at the functional level, then at the ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) level, and finally, through internal audits.

“Our employee risk management continuously looks at processes in highly vulnerable areas like hiring, facilities management, procurement…the processes are mapped to detect leaks and gaps,” remarked the Bengaluru-based software giant's HR head.

In the IT sector, staffing vendors help companies with employees who are largely on the payrolls of the former, but work on projects of the latter.

What happened at TCS?

Last month, Tata Consultancy services fired six employees, and blacklisted as many staffing firms, after a whistleblower alleged that some senior executives responsible for recruiting received bribes from staffing firms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON