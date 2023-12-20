close_game
AVG Logistics acquires over 50 cold chain vehicles to strengthen fleet operations

Dec 20, 2023 11:50 AM IST

The cold chain vehicles have been acquired from global multinational companies, among others.

"We acquired this fleet of 50 vehicles after detailed due diligence and assessment of vehicle quality, condition, wear & tear... This greatly enhances AVG's ability to service recently signed a long-term contract with India's largest MNC FMCG Company, both on the dry and frozen goods side," company's Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Gupta said in a filing to BSE.

This acquisition takes the company's total cold chain fleet strength to 275.

AVG Logistics provides customised and technology-driven solutions across warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management.

