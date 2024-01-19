close_game
Ayodhya event: Holiday declared for markets on Jan 22, says RBI

ByHT News Desk
Jan 19, 2024 07:39 PM IST

Additionally, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for half-day on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a public holiday for money markets on Monday in connection with Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration event.

Money markets will remain closed on Jan 22 in connection with the Ram Temple consecration event.(HT File)
“Public Holiday on January 22, 2024 under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881,” RBI posted on X.

Additionally, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed for half-day on January 22 in connection with the event. Earlier on Thursday, the department of personnel and training issued an order stating that all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments will observe a half-day closure until 2:30 pm in connection with the event.

“This is…to inform that DoPT's (Department of Personnel and Training) order in respect of Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments shall also apply to all Public Sector Banks/ Public Sector Insurance Companies/ Public Sector Financial Institutions and Regional Rural Banks to enable employees to participate in the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha’ celebrations”, the order said.

The department decided to grant a day off to employees nationwide as many had requested time off to partake in the ceremony. “Various activities have been planned by organisations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the ceremony,” a government official said.

The ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram will be held in Ayodhya on Jan 22 (Monday). An official mentioned that plans were finalized to broadcast the ceremony live on big screens in public locations in India and abroad. The ceremony will also be streamed live at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

The idol of Lord Ram that will be consecrated is a 51-inch Krishna Shila (black stone) statue, chosen for its childlike attributes. Adorned with a sacred thread (Yagopavit), the idol will be placed on a lotus-shaped platform within the temple's Garbh Grah (sanctum sanctorum). The previous Ram Lalla statue, venerated for decades at the makeshift temple, will be positioned in front of the new idol and referred to as ‘Utsav Ram.’

