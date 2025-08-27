Bank holiday: Will banks in India remain closed today for Ganesh Chaturthi?

India is preparing to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, marking the joyous occasion of the birth of Lord Ganesha. On this occasion, banks in some parts of the country have been scheduled to remain closed. Customers will still be able to use online banking services, including internet banking and UPI payments, on bank holiday(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

For those looking to do bank activities, here are all the details related to today's bank holiday in India.

Where are banks closed?

According to the official RBI website, banks across various parts, including Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijaywada. Banks across other parts of the country will remain open for public access.

What is Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as the Ganeshotsav, is a famous Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion across India, especially in Mumbai and Pune. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, who is known as the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. On this day, devotees worship Lord Ganesha, who was born during the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month.

Next bank holiday this month

As per the RBI’s list of bank holidays, the next bank holiday is scheduled for August 28 on account of the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, banks in Panaji and Bhubaneshwar will remain closed. Banks in other parts will be open. This month, there are a total of nine bank holidays scheduled by the RBI. Of these 9 holidays, only one is left to be observed tomorrow. Bank holidays in India differ from state to state and can be checked by citizens on the official website.

What bank services will not be provided

Due to the closure of banks in some parts, banking services like the issuance of cheques and promissory notes will not be available. However, customers will still be able to use online banking services, including internet banking and UPI payments. Additionally, they can also visit an ATM, which will remain open.

Bank holiday in India is typically observed on weekends, except on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month.