Bank Holidays in November 2022: This week, banks to remain shut on 4 days. Details here

Published on Nov 07, 2022 02:51 PM IST

On November 8 (Tuesday) and 11 (Friday), banks will not function due to festivals. November 12 and 13 are second Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

This week, banks will not function for 4 days on account of festivals, second Saturday and Sunday. However, on festivals, banks will be closed only in those states, where the said festival is celebrated. On the other hand, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays, are common holidays for all banks.

On November 8 (Tuesday), banks will be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima, while November 11 (Friday) is a holiday due to Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival. The next 2 days are second Saturday, and Sunday, respectively.

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima (Shut everywhere except Agartala, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shilliong and Thiruvananthapuram)

November 11: Kanakadasa Jayanthi/Wangala Festival (Closed only in Bengaluru and Shillong)

November 12: Second Saturday

November 13: Sunday

The next bank holiday will fall on November 23 (Wednesday), when Seng Kutseng will be celebrated in Shillong). The first bank holiday in November was on the first day of the month, when Karnataka celebrated its foundation day, and Manipur observed the Kut festival. The tenth and final bank holiday of the month will be on November 27, a Sunday.

Banks observe holidays in accordance with a list prepared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the country's central bank. The RBI categorises these into 3 types: Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

All banks remain shut on national festivals – Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) – as well.

rbi bank holiday
