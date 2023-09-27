Bank holidays in October: Branches to remain closed on 16 days. Check full list
Bank holidays in October: Branches will be non-functional on account of festivals, Sundays, and second/fourth Saturdays.
In October, banks will be non-functional for as many as 16 days on account of festivals, Sundays, and second/fourth Saturdays. Bank holidays are notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI); the central bank categorises these as 'national' (all branches closed) and ‘regional’ (for state-specific festivals).
On Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays, meanwhile, branches across the country remain shut.
Also, it must be noted that online financial services function as usual, bank holiday or not.
Bank holidays in October 2023
October 1: Sunday
October 2 (Monday): Gandhi Jayanti (national holiday)
October 8: Sunday
October 14 (Saturday): Mahalaya (West Bengal); Second Saturday
October 15: Sunday
October 18 (Wednesday): Kati Bihu (Assam)
October 21 (Saturday): Durga Puja (Maha Saptami) (Assam, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal)
October 22: Sunday
October 23 (Monday): Dussehra (Maha Navami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami (Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal)
October 24 (Tuesday): Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami)/Durga Puja (everywhere except Andhra Pradesh and Manipur)
October 25 (Wednesday): Durga Puja (Dasain) (Sikkim)
October 26 (Thursday): Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day (Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir)
October 27 (Friday): Durga Puja/Dasain (Sikkim)
October 28 (Saturday): Lakshmi Puja (West Bengal); Second Saturday
October 29: Sunday
October 31 (Tuesday): Sardar Patel's birth anniversary (Gujarat)