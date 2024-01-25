 Banks bracing for long weekend due to Republic Day 2024. Check list - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Banks bracing for long weekend due to Republic Day 2024. Check list

Banks bracing for long weekend due to Republic Day 2024. Check list

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2024 07:00 PM IST

In January 2024, banks will be closed for 16 days, including Sundays and fourth Saturdays.

It will be an extended weekend for the banks in wake of Republic Day, falling on Friday this year.

File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays as either 'national' or 'regional,' with branches nationwide closed on the former. The banks are also closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The additional holidays are enforced as per the RBI holidays list. It is important to note that, during the bank holidays and weekends, ATMs and online banking services remain operational. However, those planning to visit the banks for any official work, must plan accordingly.

Complete list of bank holidays in January 2024

January 1 (Monday)

New Year's Day

Celebrated across the country

January 11 (Thursday)

Missionary Day

Celebrated in Mizoram

January 12 (Friday)

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Celebrated in West Bengal

January 13 (Saturday)

Lohri

Celebrated in Punjab and Other States

January 14 (Sunday)

Makara Sankranti

Celebrated in Several States

January 15 (Monday)

Pongal

Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

January 16 (Tuesday)

Tusu Puja

Celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

January 17 (Wednesday)

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Celebrated in Several States

January 23 (Tuesday)

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Celebrated in Many States

January 26 (Friday)

Republic Day

Celebrated all over India

January 31 (Wednesday)

Me-Dam-Me-Phi

Celebrated in Assam

Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News
    HT News Desk

