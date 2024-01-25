Banks bracing for long weekend due to Republic Day 2024. Check list

It will be an extended weekend for the banks in wake of Republic Day, falling on Friday this year. File photo of Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in Mumbai.(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays as either 'national' or 'regional,' with branches nationwide closed on the former. The banks are also closed on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

The additional holidays are enforced as per the RBI holidays list. It is important to note that, during the bank holidays and weekends, ATMs and online banking services remain operational. However, those planning to visit the banks for any official work, must plan accordingly.

In January 2024, banks will be closed for 16 days, including Sundays and fourth Saturdays.

Complete list of bank holidays in January 2024

• January 1 (Monday)

New Year's Day

Celebrated across the country

• January 11 (Thursday)

Missionary Day

Celebrated in Mizoram

• January 12 (Friday)

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti

Celebrated in West Bengal

• January 13 (Saturday)

Lohri

Celebrated in Punjab and Other States

• January 14 (Sunday)

Makara Sankranti

Celebrated in Several States

• January 15 (Monday)

Pongal

Celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

• January 16 (Tuesday)

Tusu Puja

Celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

• January 17 (Wednesday)

Guru Govind Singh Jayanti

Celebrated in Several States

• January 23 (Tuesday)

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

Celebrated in Many States

• January 26 (Friday)

Republic Day

Celebrated all over India

• January 31 (Wednesday)

Me-Dam-Me-Phi

Celebrated in Assam