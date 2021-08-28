Banks to stay shut till the end of the month starting today. Check full list

There are only four days left for this month to be over. This year, Janmashtami, a bank holiday in many cities, is on the last Monday of the month. So, it’s vital for citizens to remain aware of the days banks will be open till August 31.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a list of holidays for this month, and now only four days constituting those holidays are left. The RBI classifies holidays into three groups – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

According to the RBI website where the list of holidays is available, the remaining days of the ongoing month and the holidays left fall under the first category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act.’

Here’s the complete list of the holidays in August 2021:

1. August 28 – Holiday as it’s the fourth Saturday of the month

2. August 29 – General holiday as it’s a Sunday

3. August 30 – Banks will remain closed in as many as 15 cities across India on this day on the occasion of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi. On this day (Monday), banks will be closed in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, and Srinagar.

4. August 31 – On this day (Tuesday), banks will solely be closed in Telangana’s capital Hyderabad on the occasion of Krishna Ashtami, according to the RBI holiday list.