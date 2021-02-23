Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch podcast on Spotify
Former US President Barack Obama recently sat down with Bruce Springsteen for a series of wide-ranging conversations that will hit Spotify as an exclusive original podcast titled 'Renegades: Born in the USA'.
According to Variety, the newest entry in the company's expanding slate of audio programming, 'Renegades: Born in the USA', is an eight-episode podcast that features the dynamic duo, who have been friends for over a decade.
In the show, Obama and Springsteen discuss topics spanning race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America. The starting couple of episodes of the podcast will be available exclusively on Spotify worldwide, starting February 22.
As per Variety, the Obama/Springsteen 'Renegades' series is the second original podcast for Spotify under the company's exclusive deal with Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When mothers discuss finance with adolescent daughters!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen launch podcast on Spotify
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G services in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices mostly flat, silver slightly up
- The dollar falling to its lowest levels has led to a drop in gold prices for buyers who hold other currencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000 as caution about rally takes hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong homes ranked least affordable for 11th year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Musk loses $15.2 billion in a day after issuing warning regarding Bitcoin surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indices in green as Sensex open 177 points higher, Nifty at 14,728.20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reliance Jio plans $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh
- Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stakes in Falcone’s Hamptons, New York homes head to auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Markets plunge as rise in Covid cases sparks fear
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transaction, says Janet Yellen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wall Street robots are having a hard time decoding Reddit's 'memes and typos'
- Reddit forum WallStreetBets is hard for humans to follow at the best of times. But spare a thought for the machines.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox