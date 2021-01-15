IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Bengaluru emerges as world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
business

Bengaluru emerges as world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

The UK capital of London registered an impressive three times growth between 2016 and 2020, rising from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10.5 billion.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST

Bengaluru has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing mature tech ecosystem in the world since 2016, followed by the European cities of London, Munich, Berlin and Paris, with India’s financial centre of Mumbai in sixth place, according to new research released in London on Thursday.

Dealroom.co data analysed by London & Partners – the Mayor of London’s international trade and investment agency – reveals that investment in the Karnataka capital of Bengaluru grew 5.4 times from USD 1.3 billion in 2016 to USD 7.2 billion in 2020, with the Maharashtra capital of Mumbai growing 1.7 times from USD 0.7 billion to USD 1.2 billion in the same period.

The UK capital of London registered an impressive three times growth between 2016 and 2020, rising from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10.5 billion.

“It’s fantastic to see that Bengaluru and London ranked as the top two fastest growing global tech hubs for VC investment. Our two great cities share mutual strengths in entrepreneurship and innovation – creating lots of opportunities for tech investors and companies to do business across both regions,” said Hemin Bharucha, Chief Representative of India at London & Partners.

“London has a strong trade and investment relationship with cities across India and today’s figures show the opportunities for future partnerships between UK and India on technology. Despite the pandemic, tech companies in London and India are continuing to lead the way in creating game changing technologies – especially in high growth sectors such as EdTech and Fintech,” he said.

“The UK government's recent Brexit deal with the European Union brings certainty for Indian companies and investors looking to London and we look forward to welcoming more Indian businesses to the UK capital in the years ahead,” he added.

Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five. Mumbai comes in at No. 21 in the worldwide ranking, with Boston and Singapore among the other high-ranking cities.

Skillmine, a Bengaluru-headquartered tech company offering new generation IT consulting and managed services which expanded to London last year, highlighted access to “like-minded tech entrepreneurs alongside a deep tech talent pool” as the highlight of what has been referred to as India’s Silicon Valley in the past.

“It has been exciting to be part of Bengaluru’s emergence as a world-class tech hub. From here we expanded our business operations into London in May last year, as well as into the Middle East and America markets. London is a global tech hub with access to a thriving tech talent pool alongside growth capital and a wide customer base. We are excited to grow our business in the city,” said Anant Agarwal, Managing Director, Skillmine.

Behind Bengaluru and London, the other fast growing tech hubs include the two German cities of Munich and Berlin and the French capital of Paris, all three more than doubling their investments in the 2016-2020 period. The UK capital, however, cemented its status as Europe’s leading tech hub – with London companies receiving over three times the amount of investment than any other European tech city.

“London is the global tech capital of Europe. Despite the challenges brought about by Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, London’s tech sector continued to thrive in 2020 and has an important role to play in the city’s economic recovery. London is already home to some of the world’s best technology companies and will remain open to international investment and tech talent from all over the world,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Despite the global pandemic and the UK’s exit from the EU, London tech firms raised USD 10.5 billion in 2020 – significantly more than the total amount raised in 2017 (USD 7 billion) and 2018 (USD 5.9 billion) and close to the record in 2019 (USD 10.7 billion).

“It's brilliant to see how resilient London's tech sector has been, despite all the challenges of 2020. International investors have shown real confidence in London, with new venture capital funds setting up here to invest in high-growth companies in sectors like fintech, cybersecurity and health tech. This is because London continues to be the gateway to the European market and a fantastic place to set up and scale a tech company," said Laura Citron, CEO of London & Partners.

The new research from Dealroom.co and L&P also reveals that mega funding rounds for London-based tech companies increased VC investment levels for UK tech in 2020, with British tech firms raising a record USD 15 billion in 2020. Additional findings show that London is now home to 1,252 VC firms – more than any other European city.

Following the outbreak of the global pandemic and an increase in remote working in 2020, enterprise software technologies emerged as a top sector for VC investors.

London saw an 82 per cent increase in enterprise software investments last year, with the UK capital’s firms raising a total of USD 1.9 billion. PTI AK RS RS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
Imports expanded 7.56% last month, the first time in 10 months, while exports grew 0.14%—leaving a trade deficit of $15.44 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.(Bloomberg)
business

India’s trade deficit at 25-month high in Dec

By HT Correspondent | Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:33 AM IST
India’s merchandise trade had been weakening even before the pandemic hit the economy and external demand. Since March 2020, both exports and imports started declining in high double digits, even temporarily leading to a trade surplus in June for the first time in 18 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
Refunds issued are received within 20-45 days from the date of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre (CPC).(HT FILE PHOTO )
business

How to check income tax refund status online. Read here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • Income tax refund (ITR) status can be checked on the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website as well as on the income tax department’s e-filing site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
U.S. industry operated at 74.5per cent of capacity in December, still below the pre-pandemic rate of 76.9per cent in February.(Representative image)
business

US industrial production jumps 1.6 per cent in December

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:19 PM IST
The December gain in industrial output followed a 0.5per cent increase in November and a 1 per cent increase in October, the Federal Reserve reported Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration. (REUTERS)
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone, in front of the same displayed same logo, in this illustration. (REUTERS)
business

Signal sees global outage, company says 'working hard to restore service'

Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Site status tracker DownDetector showed there were 2,167 reports about the issue as users reported they could open the app and send messages but were being delivered later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone.(REUTERS)
The Signal messaging app logo is seen on a smartphone.(REUTERS)
business

Messaging app Signal experiencing technical difficulties

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Signal has seen a rise in downloads following a controversial change in rival messaging app WhatsApp's privacy terms, which required WhatsApp users to share their data with both Facebook Inc and Instagram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
Bengaluru is also ranked sixth for the world’s tech venture capitalist (VC) investments, on a global list topped by Beijing and San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and London making up the top five.(PTI File)
business

Bengaluru emerges as world’s fastest growing tech hub, London second: Report

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:37 PM IST
The UK capital of London registered an impressive three times growth between 2016 and 2020, rising from USD 3.5 billion to USD 10.5 billion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PIL said the ministries of commerce and finance control and regulate the export policies and decide as to under which Harmonized System (HS) Codes each good will be exported.(MINT ARCHIVE)
The PIL said the ministries of commerce and finance control and regulate the export policies and decide as to under which Harmonized System (HS) Codes each good will be exported.(MINT ARCHIVE)
business

SC asks Govt's, 61 firms' reply on PIL alleging duty evasion in iron ore exports

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:39 PM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of submissions of lawyer and PIL petitioner ML Sharma that companies be prosecuted for alleged evasion of export duty by declaring wrong tariff code to export iron ore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PVR said even post reopening, the combination of staggered state wide reopening, capacity restrictions and limited movie releases impacted the admit levels while costs continue to be incurred.( Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
PVR said even post reopening, the combination of staggered state wide reopening, capacity restrictions and limited movie releases impacted the admit levels while costs continue to be incurred.( Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
business

PVR reports net loss of 49 crore in Q3

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at 45.10 crore, down 95.04 per cent from 915.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The regulator made it clear that carrying passengers as well as cargo in the passenger compartment at the same time is not allowed.(Representative image)
The regulator made it clear that carrying passengers as well as cargo in the passenger compartment at the same time is not allowed.(Representative image)
business

DGCA issues guidelines on carrying cargo in passenger compartment of aircraft

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:44 PM IST
"Operator intending to carry cargo in passenger compartment shall apply to DGCA at least 10 days prior to the proposed commencement of operations," the regulator said in its guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
With less than five weeks before the UK’s transition period ends, Brexit negotiations are in their final stages.(AP file photo)
business

Stuck in Kent: How Brexit red tape strangled cross-border trade

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Britain’s logistics industry had warned that businesses would need to hire an additional 50,000 workers to process the 200 million extra customs forms that will be required annually after Brexit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A coronavirus information sign is displayed by a bus stop in London. (AP Photo)
A coronavirus information sign is displayed by a bus stop in London. (AP Photo)
business

UK prepares for another recessions as lockdowns cripple economy

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Because of the November fall, the economy is set to contract again in the fourth quarter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(REUTERS)
The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues during an extended lockdown in Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(REUTERS)
business

Banks in Europe yet to fully feel pandemic’s impact, warns ECB

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:19 PM IST
A key challenge is that companies propped up by government support measures in 2020 could find themselves in vulnerable financial positions as those programs are withdrawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The committee members comprise four RBI officials and two external experts.(Photo: Mint)
The committee members comprise four RBI officials and two external experts.(Photo: Mint)
business

RBI drains 2 trillion in a bid to nudge shorter rates higher

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The RBI is draining excess cash after money-market rates crashed way below its 3.35%-4.00% interest-rate corridor late last year, spurring calls from investors for it to remedy a situation that could distort banks’ asset pricing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The company board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21.(Mint file photo)
The company board also declared an interim dividend of 25 per cent ( 2.50 per share) for financial year 2020-21.(Mint file photo)
business

GAIL announces 1,046.35 crore share buyback

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks as it scours for ways of raising funds to rein in its fiscal deficit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person walks along a train platform at Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
A person walks along a train platform at Waterloo station, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
business

UK economy pushed into reverse by November lockdown

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 03:03 PM IST
The 2.6% monthly decline was much smaller than most analysts expected - a Reuters poll had pointed to a 5.7% contraction - but several economists said Britain was still likely to suffer a double-dip recession.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP