TCS, Amazon named among companies with best workplaces in 2023. Check list

ByNisha Anand
Apr 20, 2023 02:25 PM IST

The annual list was compiled by LinkedIn, the 7th edition in this category and included a total of 25 companies.

Tata Consultancy Services bagged the first spot among some of the best companies to grow one's career in, this year, a list released by social media platform LinkedIn showed Wednesday. The annual list was published keeping several factors in mind, including companies where employees can build career with long-term success, LinkedIn said. This year's list was the 7th edition in this category and included a total of 25 companies including Amazon, Reliance Industries, Zepto among others.

TCS's best locations to work at were named Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. (Mint file photo)
Also Read: Top 10 IT Companies in India 2023

Explaining the factors it took account for while compiling the list, LinkedIn said, “To be eligible, companies must have had at least 500 employees as of Dec. 31, 2022…companies with layoffs that amount to more than 10% of their workforce in past year are also ineligible."

Here's the list of top 10 companies with best workplaces in 2023 (rank wise):

Tata Consultancy Services
Amazon
Morgan Stanley
Reliance Industries Limited
Macquarie Group
Deloitte
NAV Fund Administration Group
Schneider Electric
Viatris
Royal Caribbean Group

Naming TCS at the first spot, LinkedIn said the company's best locations to work at were Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. It was also ranked as the best company to grow a career in last year as well. Part of the Tata Group, it provides services like cloud, cognitive business operations, data analytics, enterprise solutions, and cybersecurity among others. It was founded in 1968.

Zepto, which ranked as the 16th best company to work at, was also named as the 'LinkedIn Top Startup in India' last year.

The list also featured HDFC Bank, Mastercard, Dream 11, Goldman Sachs among others.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

tata consultancy services amazon reliance
