Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16%
May 08, 2024 01:40 PM IST
Bharat Forge Q4 results: The company reported a one-time loss of ₹13.3 crore against a loss of ₹41 crore in the previous fiscal.
Bharat Forge Q4 results: Bharat Forge reported a 59.3 per cent on-year rise in net profit for Q4FY24 to ₹389.6 crore which was up from ₹244.5 crore a year back. During the same period, total revenue jumped 16.6 per cent to ₹2,328.5 crore from ₹1,997.3 crore last year, the company said.
EBITDA for Q4FY24 is ₹659 crore against ₹522.8 crore in the previous fiscal while margin for the reporting period also rose to 28.3 per cent against 24.4 percent in Q4FY23, it said.
