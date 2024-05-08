 Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16% - Hindustan Times
Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16%

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Bharat Forge Q4 results: The company reported a one-time loss of ₹13.3 crore against a loss of ₹41 crore in the previous fiscal.

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Bharat Forge reported a 59.3 per cent on-year rise in net profit for Q4FY24 to 389.6 crore which was up from 244.5 crore a year back. During the same period, total revenue jumped 16.6 per cent to 2,328.5 crore from 1,997.3 crore last year, the company said. 

Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16%
Bharat Forge Q4 results: Net profit surges 59.3%, revenue gains 16%

EBITDA for Q4FY24 is 659 crore against 522.8 crore in the previous fiscal while margin for the reporting period also rose to 28.3 per cent against 24.4 percent in Q4FY23, it said. 

The company reported a one-time loss of 13.3 crore against a loss of 41 crore in the previous fiscal.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

