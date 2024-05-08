Bengaluru or Mumbai? This Indian city is on ‘most millionaires in the world’ list

A global ranking of the wealthiest cities by immigration consultancy Henley & Partners revealed that New York has almost 350,000 millionaires- most of any city and up 48% from ten years ago. This means that almost one in every 24 of New York's 8.26 million residents has a seven-figure net worth. New York has a large share of the ultra-rich as well- 60 billionaires- and 744 with investable wealth of more than $100 million, the report showed. New York has a large share of the ultra-rich as well- 60 billionaires- and 744 with investable wealth of more than $100 million, the report showed.

Miami ranked 33rd among the cities with the most millionaires. This is up 78% over the past 10 years as per the report while Bay Area came in second overall with 305,700 with a seven-figure net worth living in San Jose, San Francisco and Palo Alto.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tokyo is third on the list with 298,300- down 5% over the past decade while Singapore is fourth with 3,400 high net-worth individuals moving in the city in 2023 alone.

The list also showed that London lost 10% of its millionaire population in the past decade and Hong Kong saw a 4% decline in its millionaires. China's Shenzhen witnessed a surge in the number of millionaires- 140% over the past decade.

Other cities where millionaire population has more than doubled in the past 10 years are- Bengaluru, Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City and Scottsdale, Arizona in the US. In the Middle East, Dubai is the richest city- ranking No. 21 globally. As per wealth per capita, Monaco ranks No. 1 in the world, with more than 40% of its residents being millionaires. New York City is second.