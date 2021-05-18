Home / Business / Bharti Airtel reports Q4 net profit of 759 crore
Airtel’s 4G customer numbers rose to 179.3 million by March 31, an increase of 13.7 million from a quarter ago and 43 million from a year earlier.(Reuters file photo)
By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:38 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday reported a March quarter profit of 759 crore from a loss of 5,237 crore a year ago, as it clocked higher revenues and one-time gains.

Consolidated revenue rose 17.6% from a year ago to 25,747 crore, while India business revenue rose 17.5% to 18,338 crore. Both consolidated revenue and profit trailed Bloomberg analysts’ poll estimates of 26,164.80 crore and 958.80 crore, respectively.

The company’s average revenue per user (Arpu) fell to 145 in the March quarter from 166 in October-December as the interconnect usage charge regime, which contributes 7-8% to telecom industry revenues, ended on 1 January. However, Airtel’s Arpu rose from 135 in the year-earlier period.

“Arpu continues to be the best in industry—Q4FY21 at 145 versus 135 in Q4FY20 on a comparable basis—an outcome of the company’s focus on acquiring quality customers, as well as up-trading and upgradation of customers to 4G,” the telecom operator said.

During the quarter, the company also recorded net one-time gains of 440 crore from the reversal of asset impairments and re-assessment of certain network assets and regulatory levies.

Airtel’s 4G customer numbers rose to 179.3 million by March 31, an increase of 13.7 million from a quarter ago and 43 million from a year earlier. Average data usage per customer stood at 16.4GB (gigabyte)/month, while voice usage was at 1,053 minutes per customer in a month, the company said.

The company’s overall India customer base stood at 350.3 million, an increase of 4.2% sequentially and 13.1% from the year-ago period. Airtel is the country’s second-largest telco by market share.

Revenue from Airtel Business the company’s business-to-business segment rose by 9.7% amid strong demand for connectivity and solutions. “The company continues to expand and grow adjacent verticals such as data centres, cloud, cybersecurity, customer relationship management platforms and video-conferencing,” it said.

Airtel also expanded its home business, adding a record 274,000 customers in the March quarter. “The company’s focus on re-calibrated offerings and launch of Xstream bundles, with content and unlimited internet, to accelerate penetration has resulted in the highest ever net addition of about 274,000 for a total of 3.07 million,” the company said.

