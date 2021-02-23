Bharti Airtel ties up with Qualcomm for 5G services in India
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel said on Tuesday it will collaborate with US chipmaker Qualcomm to roll out 5G services in India.
The country's second-largest telecom operator said it will use Qualcomm's 5G RAN platforms to roll out virtualized and open RAN-based 5G networks.
Gold prices mostly flat, silver slightly up
- The dollar falling to its lowest levels has led to a drop in gold prices for buyers who hold other currencies.
Bitcoin tumbles below $50,000 as caution about rally takes hold
Hong Kong homes ranked least affordable for 11th year
Musk loses $15.2 billion in a day after issuing warning regarding Bitcoin surge
Indices in green as Sensex open 177 points higher, Nifty at 14,728.20
Reliance Jio plans $950 million data centre in Uttar Pradesh
- Reliance Jio’s data centre plan comes against the backdrop of the government projecting India’s digital economy to grow to $1 trillion by 2025.
Fuel prices rise after 2 days, petrol & diesel up by 25 and 35 paise in Delhi
Stakes in Falcone’s Hamptons, New York homes head to auction
Markets plunge as rise in Covid cases sparks fear
Microsoft, EU publishers seek Australia-style news payments
Bitcoin extremely inefficient for transaction, says Janet Yellen
Wall Street robots are having a hard time decoding Reddit's 'memes and typos'
- Reddit forum WallStreetBets is hard for humans to follow at the best of times. But spare a thought for the machines.
Twitter kicked Donald Trump out and its stock surged to a record
- Twitter is now thriving in the stock market, up 33% so far this year. This week it notched its first share-price record since 2013.
Adidas looks to resume dividend after paying back state loans
