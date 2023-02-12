Home / Business / ‘Biggest data theft in India’ at BharatPe? Former co-founder Ashneer Grover's sensational charge

‘Biggest data theft in India’ at BharatPe? Former co-founder Ashneer Grover's sensational charge

business
Published on Feb 12, 2023 10:21 AM IST

Bharat Koladiya, the fintech firm's original founder, indulged in data theft of around 150 million users, alleged Grover. Koladiya has denied the allegations.

BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover (File Photo)
BharatPe's former MD Ashneer Grover (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

BharatPe's original founder Bhavik Koladiya ‘pulled off the biggest data theft in India till date,’ the company's estranged co-founder Ashneer Grover has alleged, accusing Koladiya of stealing details of around 150 million users of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) app.

Grover, BharatPe's former Managing Director (MD), made the allegations in an email to the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), and Kaushik Dutta, the fintech firm's independent director, reported Moneycontrol. The alleged data theft, he said, was brought to his attention by whistleblowers within the organisation.

Also Read | ‘Maintain decorum’: Delhi HC to Ashneer Grover’s counsel over social media posts

“It was a grave mistake of giving him a chance at redemption at Bharate Pe, which he used to pull off the biggest data theft in India till date,” Grover wrote, referring to Koladiya's conviction in the United States in a credit card fraud case.

In the Feb 6 email, the 40-year-old accused Koladiya of a carrying out a ‘very systematic fraud.’

Also Read | BharatPe filings reveal salaries of senior execs. Ashneer Grover earned…

“He formed another company in the name of his wife Dharti, by the name of ‘Otpless Solutions Private Limited’ in 2021, while he was still at BharatPe. He then transferred all the privileged and confidential data of BharatPe to this new company. Over time, he also hired BharatPe's core team,” claimed Grover. He added that the fintech giant's current management, under Chairman and former State Bank of India (SBI) chief Rajnish Kumar, is trying to silence the whistleblowers.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Koladiya strongly denied the charge. “These are nothing but an act of retaliation and frustration on his part, resulting from his removal at BharatPe, and my ongoing legal suit against him at the Delhi high court. I take the privacy and secrecy of our users very seriously,” Koladiya said of Grover.

Also Read | Will not create 3rd-party rights in shares, ex-BharatPe co-founder tells HC

BharatPe, too, said the allegations are ‘malicious and completely baseless,’ adding that it ‘fiercely protects the data of its customers.’

OTPless, it clarified, is its service provider that only enables verification via WhatsApp, and is currently used by less than 10% of the firm's merchant base.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
ashneer grover
ashneer grover
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out