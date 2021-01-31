Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
Billionaire investor Steve Cohen, seen by small investors as an enemy in the GameStop stock drama this week, deleted his Twitter account because of what he said were threats against him and his family, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
"I’m going to take a break for now," Cohen said on Twitter late on Friday, citing "personal threats." His account no longer appeared on Saturday, and a spokeswoman for Cohen's Point72 Asset Management confirmed it was closed.
The small investors, connected on social media, mobilized to take on institutional short sellers of GameStop and other shares, sparking a short squeeze that sent those stock prices surging. The details of Cohen's holdings were not disclosed, so it was unclear if he was a short seller.
However, Cohen's Point72 and Citadel LLC gave a capital infusion to Melvin Capital, a fund that held a large short position in GameStop, enabling it to close out that position with a large loss and survive.
Cohen, who previously used Twitter largely to engage with fans of the New York Mets baseball team after he bought a majority stake last year, was among fund managers who received threats as the GameStop saga unfolded.
On Thursday, Cohen got into a heated debate with blogger Dave Portnoy, who founded the sports and pop culture blog Barstool Sports. Cohen, worth roughly $14 billion, tweeted, "Hey Dave, What's your beef with me. I'm just trying to make a living just like you."
Point72 lost between 10% and 15% in value since the start of the year to the middle of the week, people familiar with the numbers said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing number of UK firms face bankruptcy as lockdown drags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billionaire Steve Cohen quits Twitter, citing threats in GameStop uproar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre may slash customs duty on gold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US media group drags Google and FB to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
For GameStop day traders, the moment they've dreamed about
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood’s meteoric rise feels the pull of Wall Street physics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFMA claims over 10 MFs may go Franklin Templeton way causing ₹15 lakh cr loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India needs to make efforts to get rating upgrade in line with fundamentals: CEA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to introduce bill for banning cryptocurrencies. All you need to know.
- The Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, which is scheduled to be tabled at the upcoming Union Budget session, aims “to create a facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency” and “prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank's Q3 net profit increases 17% to ₹5,498 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India plans to introduce legislation to ban cryptocurrencies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Prez Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pegatron, Tata to invest in Tamil Nadu to make phones, parts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi firms sue former spymaster now in Canada, allege $3 billion fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox