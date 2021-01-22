Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to ₹186.6 cr
Biotechnology major Biocon has reported an 18.97 per cent fall in consolidated profit at ₹186.6 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 on account of higher expenses.
The company had posted a profit of ₹230.3 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The company's revenue from operations rose to ₹1,851 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 7.81 per cent, as against ₹1,716.8 crore during the same period a year ago, Biocon said in a late night regulatory filing on Thursday.
Expenses rose to ₹1,642.6 crore for the December quarter, an increase of 14.52 per cent, as against ₹1,434.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, said: "2020 has been one of the most challenging years for the world with an unprecedented pandemic impact on the global economy. We continue to face headwinds across operational, regulatory and commercial functions which have been deterrents to our planned market expansion. However, we expect normalisation by next fiscal".
Shares of Biocon Ltd were trading 8.44 per cent lower at ₹404.64 apiece on the BSE.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biocon Q3 net profit falls 19% to ₹186.6 cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Charting Sensex’ journey: How India’s benchmark index rose from 1,000 to 50,000
- The Sensex has nearly doubled from its lows in March and has risen nearly 50 times in three decades — the benchmark was on 999 on January 1, 1991.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee edges 4 paise lower to 73.03 against USD in early trade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intel probes potential early unauthorized access to earnings report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Economic recovery seeing phoenix-like rise’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex may breach 100k in 5 years as reforms take hold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin drops close to $30,000 mark as head-turning rally stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt gives ₹5 lakh marketing assistance to four startups under new policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSE Sensex: From 1,000 to 50,000 in 30 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK, EU in spat over diplomatic status of bloc's ambassador
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to restart giving blue ticks from January 22: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India within striking distance of attaining positive growth, says RBI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Aramco excludes emissions data in disclosures to investors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
$200 bn extra savings, lockdown boosts household savings to 20-yr high: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 6 paise to close near 5-month high of 72.99 vs USD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox