Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for first time as rally resumes
Bitcoin crossed the $50,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, nearly a decade after the world’s oldest cryptocurrency hit the $1 mark on 9 February 2011.
The latest leg of the rally, which comes even as India prepares to ban private cryptocurrencies, follows sustained interest from major global institutions. Companies such as Tesla, MasterCard, PayPal, MicroStrategy and Apple recently started accepting payments in bitcoins.
The digital currency hit a record $50,350.06 before paring some of the gains to trade at $49,425.17, up 3.6% at around 8.50pm IST, according to cryptocurrency tracker CoinGecko.
In rupee terms, it topped the ₹37 lakh level on crypto-exchange WazirX.
At its peak level, bitcoin commanded a market capitalisation of $938 billion, making it more valuable than Tesla and Facebook.
In comparison, Apple has a market valuation of more than $2.2 trillion, followed by Saudi Aramco at $2.03 trillion, Microsoft at $1.80 trillion and Amazon.com Inc. at $1.60 trillion.
According to industry experts, price movement in bitcoin is being fuelled by demand from retail as well as institutional investors.
“In the near future, we will see 60, 70, and $100,000. Bitcoin is an inflation-proof, corruption-resistant store of value backed by more reliable and transparent accounting. Bitcoin isn’t a bubble, it’s a part of our economy now,” said Vikram Rangala, chief marketing officer at ZebPay.
In December, bitcoin had crossed the $24,000 mark and by the beginning of 2021, it had jumped to the $40,000 level, putting its year-to-date return at close to 70%.
The nature of the demand for bitcoin has transformed over the past few weeks. Earlier, it was considered as a hedge and a portfolio diversification tool, while recently, it has made inroads into traditional finance.
“With major institutions such as Tesla, MasterCard, PayPal and MicroStrategy adopting bitcoin into their ecosystem, we are witnessing a continuous rise in demand, thus, pushing the valuation higher. We expect the trend to continue in the form of investments in these digital assets with the induction of newer products built around bitcoin,” said Sumit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CoinDCX.
Bitcoin prices surged around 18% after the US electric-car maker Tesla disclosed a $1.5 billion holding in bitcoin last week, making it by far the biggest company yet to back the cryptocurrency.
“The price growth had started gaining momentum since the news of Tesla buying $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin came out. Bitcoin’s continuous price growth is a testament to the fact that more and more institutions are now seeing it as digital gold, and as a hedge against market volatility,” said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number Theory: Recovery of economy showing mixed signals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Edtech unicorn Unacademy makes its sixth acquisition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin crosses $50,000 for first time as rally resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyundai India’s top focus is low-cost EV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon, Foxconn partner to make Fire TV sticks in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM, central bank discuss stimulus exit road map
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FMCG companies bounce back in December quarter: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian economy set to expand 10% in fiscal year 2022: S&P
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ford, GM and Toyota plants lose shifts due to winter storm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishi Sunak Should Break Vow and Raise UK Taxes, Ex-Chancellors Say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's GDP to contract 1% in December quarter: Bank of America
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO may announce interest rates for 2020-21 in March
- The 2020-21 payouts are being closely monitored by both active and inactive subscribers of EPFO. People are hoping that the fund is able to offer an interest rate of 8.5% for this financial year as it did during the last one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasdaq Clearing appealing $36 million fine by Swedish financial watchdog
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand
- Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After 'receiving death threats', Robinhood CEO prepares for political face-off
- Vlad Tenev, the chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets, who turned 34 over the weekend, must somehow calm critics across the political spectrum as he seeks to keep his Silicon Valley startup on track for a stock listing this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox