Bitcoin hits new record high above $70,400

Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday above $70,400, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down. Bitcoin price: Bitcoin rose to $70,488.50 in early European trading, data showed.

It rose to $70,488.50 in early European trading, LSEG data showed. The cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.