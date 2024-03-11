Bitcoin hits new record high above $70,400
Reuters |
Mar 11, 2024 01:19 PM IST
Bitcoin price: Bitcoin rose to $70,488.50 in early European trading, LSEG data showed.
Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday above $70,400, as the surge in the biggest cryptocurrency showed no signs of slowing down.
Read more: Mark Zuckerberg reviews Apple Vision Pro headset: ‘Device worse in most ways’. His pick is this Meta product
It rose to $70,488.50 in early European trading, LSEG data showed. The cryptocurrency has been boosted by a flood of cash into new spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds as well as hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
Share this article