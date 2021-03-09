Bitcoin nears $54,000 level, highest in two weeks as big-money bets flow
Bitcoin flirted with the $54,000 level and hit a two-week high Tuesday, aided by more signs of institutional interest in the largest cryptocurrency.
The digital token rose as much as 4.3% and was trading at about $53,900 as of 12:54 p.m. in Hong Kong. Rival Ether also jumped, extending a two-day rally in the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index to some 13%.
“Bitcoin and Ethereum bullishness are back as more big-money bets keep flowing into cryptocurrencies,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in an email. “Institutional interest still seems strong.”
The narrative that longer-term investors such as family offices, insurers and corporate treasurers are adding exposure to tokens is controversial but gaining traction. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently said it’s seeing substantial demand from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.
That marks out the current bull run in Bitcoin as different to the 2017 bubble that burst, according to Goldman Sachs. For skeptics, the crypto rally represents a prime example of speculative froth triggered by huge stimulus that could quickly unwind once financial conditions tighten.
Bitcoin is in a “strong position” to reach $75,000, Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross wrote in a note. The cryptocurrency has been through some wild gyrations and currently sits about $4,500 off a record of $58,350 achieved Feb. 21. It’s up almost 600% in the past year, a rally that dwarfs more traditional assets.
Ether, the second-largest token, has been rallying on the prospect of reduced supply amid an ongoing upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain.
$1 Billion
On Monday, NYDIG, a provider of Bitcoin custodial services to institutions, said life, annuity and property/casualty insurers have more than $1 billion of direct and indirect Bitcoin exposure on its platform.
NYDIG also announced a $200 million growth capital round led by strategic partners including Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Morgan Stanley, New York Life, MassMutual and Soros Fund Management, among others.
In recent days, oil billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke came out in favor of Bitcoin. Rokke’s Aker ASA is setting up a new business to tap into its potential. Over the weekend, Chinese beauty app Meitu Inc. said it invested in Ether and Bitcoin. Last month, Tesla Inc. said it invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupta's GFG alliance continues negotiations on Greensill debt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips to $68 as rally fizzles out before US supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla shares bounce back following steep five-day decline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 pending installments of DA to be restored from July, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivo India's revenue grows over 45% to ₹25,060 crore in FY-20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jio to offer services at lower tariffs for MSMBs; eyes 50 million MSMB customers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passenger vehicle retail sales rise over 10% in Feb on low base effect: FADA
- Two-wheeler sales however declined 16.08 per cent to 10,91,288 units last month, as compared to 13,00,364 units in February 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infrastructural spends, PLI projects to drive growth next fiscal: Report
- Crisil also expects growth to rebound to 11 per cent in the financial year 2021-22, after "an estimated 8 per cent contraction" this fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST fraud of ₹20,124 crore detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM Sitharaman
- A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women to give $20 trillion boost to global economic growth by 2050
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategic sale to be main mode for disinvestment, says Anurag Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judge was appalled by what he saw on Kolkata-Delhi flight; issues 7-point order
- The Delhi High Court judge initiated a suo motu case after he took a flight to Delhi last week, outlining how many passengers exhibited "a stubborn reluctance" to wear their masks properly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US stimulus will boost global economy, Europe's economy still struggling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold price slightly up, trades at ₹44,526; silver rises by ₹900
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vodafone Group seeks $3.1 billion from Vantage Towers IPO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox