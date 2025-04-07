Black Monday on Dalal Street: 5 biggest stock market crashes in India’s history

Stock market crash today: Indian equity benchmark indices suffered heavy losses on Monday amid concerns of a global trade war and growing recession fears in the United States. Stock market crash today: All 13 major sectors logged losses on Monday.(HT photo)

As markets opened, Sensex crashed 3,939.68 points to 71,425.01 in early trade, while Nifty tumbled 1,160.8 points to 21,743.65. All 13 major sectors logged losses. Follow LIVE updates.

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, lost 7%. The broader small-caps and mid-caps lost 6.2% and 4.6%, respectively.

Monday's crash is the biggest opening fall in the Indian markets since the Covid pandemic struck in 2020.

Here's a look at some of the biggest stock market crashes in India