BLS E-Services IPO opens today: See price band and other details here
BLS E-Services IPO: The company has fixed the price band of this public issue at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share.
BLS E-Services IPO is set to hit the primary market today and will remain open till February 1. The digital service provider company fixed the BLS E-Services IPO price band at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share as it aims to raise ₹310.91 crore from its public offer.
All you need to know about BLS E-Services IPO:
BLS E-Services IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹146 in the grey market today.
Price of BLS E-Services IPO: The company has fixed the price band of this public issue at ₹129 to ₹135 per equity share.
Opening and closing date of BLS E-Services IPO: The book build issue has opened today and will end on February 1st.
Size of BLS E-Services IPO: The company aims to raise ₹310.91 crore via the issuance of fresh shares.
Lot size of BLS E-Services IPO: Bidders will be able to apply in lots. One lot of the issue will consist of 108 company shares.
Allotment date of BLS E-Services IPO: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely on February 2.
Registrar of BLS E-Services IPO: KFin Technologies Limited is the official registrar of the book build issue.
Listing of BLS E-Services IPO: The public offer is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.
Listing date of BLS E-Services IPO: The public issue is most likely to hit the secondary market on February 6th.
